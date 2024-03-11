Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

About Amedisys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.