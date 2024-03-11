Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Amedisys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amedisys
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.