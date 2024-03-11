American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.77.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

