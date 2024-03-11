American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 388,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $57,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $222.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $224.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.85. The company has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

