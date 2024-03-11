American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) CFO Rodney M. Smith Sells 11,510 Shares

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMTGet Free Report) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMT opened at $207.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.55. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

