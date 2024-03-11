American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) CFO Rodney M. Smith Sells 11,510 Shares

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $207.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.55. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

