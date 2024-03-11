American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Financial Comparison

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Tower and Modiv Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 1 10 0 2.91 Modiv Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Tower presently has a consensus price target of $217.55, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given American Tower’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Modiv Industrial.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. American Tower pays out 213.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Modiv Industrial pays out -81.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

89.3% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Modiv Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 13.31% 12.80% 2.24% Modiv Industrial -14.09% -2.79% -1.28%

Volatility and Risk

American Tower has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Modiv Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $11.14 billion 8.68 $1.48 billion $3.18 65.19 Modiv Industrial $46.94 million 2.38 -$3.29 million ($1.42) -10.37

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv Industrial. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Tower beats Modiv Industrial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains. Driven by an investor-first focus, Modiv Industrial has over $600 million real estate assets (based on estimated fair value) comprising more than 4.5 million square feet of aggregate leasable area.

