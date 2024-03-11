American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27. American Woodmark has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

