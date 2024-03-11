Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,150,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,248,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,694 shares of company stock worth $37,117,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $412.01 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $419.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

