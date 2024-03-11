Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,694 shares of company stock valued at $37,117,999 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $412.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $419.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

