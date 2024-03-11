Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 million, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.