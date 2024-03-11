Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) PT at $11.31

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

DH opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $998.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,521,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,880,000 after buying an additional 595,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,087,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,964,000 after acquiring an additional 177,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,468,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 136,766 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,967,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,109 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

