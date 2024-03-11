Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) PT at $26.84

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE FL opened at $24.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

