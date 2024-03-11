Analysts Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) PT at $59.75

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $123,952.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,067.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $123,952.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,067.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 6,314 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,571.86. Following the sale, the president now owns 142,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,876 shares of company stock worth $986,231 in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Morphic by 5,444.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Morphic by 63.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth $54,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

