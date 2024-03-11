Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$52.00 at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AND. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.64.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement

AND stock opened at C$42.70 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$36.76 and a 1-year high of C$53.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$831.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.76, for a total transaction of C$564,621.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $1,416,565. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

