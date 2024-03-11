ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1,922.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.38% of ANSYS worth $98,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANSS

ANSYS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $3.03 on Monday, hitting $332.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.