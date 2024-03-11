Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AON were worth $20,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $316.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,057. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.39. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

