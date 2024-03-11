Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28,155.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

