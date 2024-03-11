Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Trading 5.2% Higher

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 5.11 and last traded at 5.09. Approximately 788,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,204,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 5.10.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.36 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 219.13 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

