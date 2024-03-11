Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $130.34 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $130.34 million and $16.81 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00065596 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001490 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

