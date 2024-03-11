Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.25

Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 292455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $727.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arko by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

