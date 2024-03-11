Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Sells 40,000 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Allen Myszkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 16,104 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $567,988.08.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,235,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after buying an additional 633,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after buying an additional 613,067 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

