Art de Finance (ADF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $222.65 Million

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00002273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $222.65 million and $336,666.07 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,881,015 tokens. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 135,881,015 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.65113955 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $401,149.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

