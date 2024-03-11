Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $716-722 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.18 million. Asana also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.09)-$(0.08) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Asana

Asana Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ASAN traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,533,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. Asana has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.