ATB Capital Lowers Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$36.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on POU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark cut shares of Paramount Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.20.

POU stock opened at C$26.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.73. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.59 and a 12-month high of C$33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

