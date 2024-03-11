Aterian (ATER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. Aterian has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Aterian alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aterian by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aterian by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aterian by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aterian by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.