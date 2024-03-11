Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.34

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 1413618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $776.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

