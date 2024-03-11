Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.25 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,774,643. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $223.46. The stock had a trading volume of 377,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,994. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $267.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.89.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

