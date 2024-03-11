Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.37 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.47. 336,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.