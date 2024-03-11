Aurora Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,851 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 58,732 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

IPG traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.82. 1,865,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

