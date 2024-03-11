Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $1.66 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Lantheus makes up approximately 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,168,153 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 276,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.07. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

