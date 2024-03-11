Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,873,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,584,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Chemed by 71.2% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,814,000 after buying an additional 190,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,467,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Up 1.4 %

CHE traded up $8.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $649.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,348. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.04. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $652.34. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.