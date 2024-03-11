Aurora Investment Counsel Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. EnerSys comprises 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in EnerSys by 189.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 33,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,538. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average of $94.28.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

