Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 1,072 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,259,000 after purchasing an additional 495,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,054,000 after buying an additional 214,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,523,000 after buying an additional 1,188,397 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

GLPI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.39. 437,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.42%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

