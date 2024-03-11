Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 431 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.08. The company had a trading volume of 234,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.57. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $173.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

