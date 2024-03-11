Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 899 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.15% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at BrightSphere Investment Group

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $2,280,570.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,255.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSIG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.49.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 400.00%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

