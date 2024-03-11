Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $18,314,000. Creative Planning increased its position in CME Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.05. 500,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.68. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.