Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 124 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.66. The stock had a trading volume of 263,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average is $121.62. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,273.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,180 shares of company stock worth $35,545,911. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.