Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 151 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.73. The company had a trading volume of 345,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $185.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.