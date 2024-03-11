Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 269 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. YETI accounts for 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of YETI by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in YETI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter.

YETI traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.43. 489,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.31.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

