Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 36 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $28.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $965.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,041. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market cap of $381.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $859.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.01.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

