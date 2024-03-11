Autonomix Medical, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMIX) Quiet Period To Expire on March 11th

Autonomix Medical’s (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, March 11th. Autonomix Medical had issued 2,234,222 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $11,171,110 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Autonomix Medical’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Autonomix Medical Price Performance

Shares of AMIX opened at $3.00 on Monday. Autonomix Medical has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

