AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded down $57.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,021.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,559. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,764.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,644.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,152.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.