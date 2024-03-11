Auxier Asset Management Acquires 600 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 495,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DEO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,519. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.25.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

