Auxier Asset Management Has $16.85 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up 2.9% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Kroger worth $16,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $55.06. 2,188,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,190. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

