Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005,480 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.38% of Avantor worth $53,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after buying an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Avantor by 21.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avantor by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,604,000 after purchasing an additional 372,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.36. 1,394,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,723,984. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Avantor’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

