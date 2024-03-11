Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $227.80 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $227.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $12.60 or 0.00017455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004318 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00024705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,241.49 or 1.00057809 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00183757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,371,751 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,360,543.19567418 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.12429444 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $273,593,344.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

