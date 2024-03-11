Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Holdings Lowered by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68,052 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.19% of Baidu worth $86,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,390,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Baidu by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Baidu by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Baidu by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $96.58 and a one year high of $160.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.69.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

