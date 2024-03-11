Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $14.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Bally’s stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 639.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 801,095 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 822.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 87,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,281 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Bally’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

