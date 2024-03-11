Bank of America Lowers Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $285.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.67.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $223.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

