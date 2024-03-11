Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.99

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.99 and last traded at C$127.29, with a volume of 360015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$126.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$118.80. The firm has a market cap of C$92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

