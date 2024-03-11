BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.07% of BankUnited worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in BankUnited by 107.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $34.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

